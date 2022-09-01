New nonstop service from Connecticut to Jamaica announced by Spirit Airlines

The service will begin in December and will operate year round, four times a week.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — You won't have to say goodbye to summer as Spirit Airlines announced they are adding a nonstop service from Connecticut to Jamaica this December.

Gov. Ned Lamont and airline officials made the announcement Thursday that the flights will fly between Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting Dec. 15, 2022.

The flights will operate year-round, four times a week. It's the first time any airline that services Bradley is offering a nonstop flight to the island.

Lamont cited the large Jamaican community in Connecticut as why this service was needed.

“Today’s announcement with Spirit Airlines not only makes it easier for our state’s residents to directly travel to Jamaica, but it also strengthens Bradley’s reputation as one of the best and most convenient airports available," said Lamont.

According to census data, more than 56,000 Connecticut residents have Jamaican ancestry. The Lamont administration said it's the country's fifth-largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry.

John Kirby, the vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines, said that the airlines appreciate their partnership with Bradley and their growth opportunities since launching their service in 2017.

"We have tremendous teams both here in Connecticut and in Montego Bay and have proudly served Jamaica since 2005," said Kirby. "We can’t wait to provide our Guests with More Go.”

In recent years, a coalition of advocates, led by State Representative Bobby Gibson (D-Bloomfield, Windsor) and Caribbean Trade Council President Andrew Lawrence, assembled to help the Connecticut Airport Authority convince an airline to launch the nonstop service.

Lamont and the General Assembly allocated $2 million in the recently enacted state budget for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development to help attract the nonstop service.

Rep. Gibson welcomed the news after the collaboration to bring the service to the state.

"I am not only excited to see families have greater access to each other, but also this will offer successful financial gain to the state," Gibson said.

“We are excited about the economic opportunities this new service unlocks for Connecticut and look forward to building on our relationship with the country of Jamaica,” David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said.

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said they are proud to make the nonstop service a reality after years of effort.

“I have no doubt that this service will be successful, and I am proud that Bradley International Airport will be able to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives," Dillon said.

