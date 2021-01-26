Dog found abandoned in Branford, on the road to recovery

The shelter said that the dog was at least 10-20 pounds underweight and had démodex mange, overgrown toenails, and had pressure sores from being created

BRANFORD, Conn. — A dog found in Branford on Sunday morning is on the road to recovery after spending all night out in the cold.

According to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, a jogger early Sunday morning reported finding the abandoned dog near the Branford Community House. The shelter said that information they had received made them believe the dog was abandoned around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The dog's paws appeared to have had frostbite and it appeared painful to walk.

But, that wasn't all.

The shelter said that the dog was at least 10-20 pounds underweight and had démodex mange, overgrown toenails, and had pressure sores from being created.

The dog has now been named Lincoln by the shelter and they said he will be receiving care with them. Lincoln will need rehabilitation and therefore is not up for adoption at this time.