One person dead after attempted robbery at Branford motel: police

The shooter reported he was being robbed at gunpoint.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Branford Motel during the early morning hours. Officers found the shooter, who reported being robbed at gunpoint while staying at the motel.

Branford Police said officers found an armed man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics attempted to treat the individual but upon further examination, found he was deceased.

Officials say the case is under investigation. Officers are identifying the body and notifying the next of kin. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Connecticut State Police will be assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Branford Police Department at 203-481-3909 or the anonymous tip line at 203-315-3909.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.