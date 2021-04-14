Neighbors, businesses on edge following Branford police standoff that turned deadly

At least one local business, Angel Paws Dog Grooming, was struck multiple times by gunfire. The owner says she's thankful no one was inside to get injured.

BRANFORD, Conn. — The town of Branford is still reeling a day after a man fired numerous gunshots from the second floor of a building, paralyzing the neighborhood for several hours.

Police responded around 12 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of gunshots coming from a building in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road.

The suspect, who barricaded himself inside a business/apartment building, fired several shots at officers on the scene, officials said.

Witnesses told FOX61 that at least 20 gunshots were heard ringing out from the house.

The incident forced road closures in the area and Branford PD asked residents to avoid the area.

At least one local business was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

Colleen, the owner of Angel Paws Dog Grooming & Spa told FOX61 thankfully no one was inside during the shooting, as her business was closed for a funeral on Tuesday. However, the shooting was senseless.

"This is fixable, but it's unnecessary," she said. "If gun violence has to touch your life, I guess this is the best way for it to happen - while no one's in the building."

Colleen continued: "It's just beyond comprehension that this kind of a thing would happen and I'm just so thankful that -- knowing the bullets were actually coming in this direction -- I'm thankful that there wasn't anybody here to have to survive it or get hurt by the situation."

Damage from gunshots is visible on Angel Paws Dog Grooming windows, as well as the building's siding.

Neighbors told FOX61 that many residents in the area were sheltering in place in basements.

After some time attempting to negotiate with the suspect, New Haven police built a robot that would later enter the building to discover the suspect dead inside.

Officials have not yet released his identity.

State Police confirmed Tuesday evening that there was no longer a threat to the public. But, the incident remains under investigation by the New Haven State's Attorney and State Police Major Crimes.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.