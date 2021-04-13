Branford police investigation closes area of Main, North Harbor Street

BRANFORD, Conn. — The area of Main and North Harbor Streets is closed Tuesday afternoon with heavy police presence.
According to reports, a person is believed to be firing a rifle from a house in the area.
A business owner in the area told FOX61 shots could be heard for the last 30 minutes or so.
Branford PD has not yet confirmed the reports.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 has a crew en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.