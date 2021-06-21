Dog found in poor condition behind Branford Walmart

The dog, named Justice by the shelter, was found with sunburns on his face and legs and 20-25 pounds underweight.

BRANFORD, Conn. — A dog named Justice is on the road to recovery after he was found behind a Walmart in Branford last Thursday.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said on Facebook that the dog was found sunburnt, emaciated, dehydrated, and scared. According to the shelter, it was clear the dog had been left out in the elements for a while, to the point he had burns on his face and paws.

The dog was initially frightened but friendly.

The dog, later named Justice by the shelter, is an unneutered male about 20-25 pounds underweight. Justice did not have a microchip or a collar.

Justice was determined to be in very poor condition after his bloodwork indicated inflammation, liver issues, and having diarrhea believed to have been caused by being left out in the sun and not being fed or given water.

Justice's eyes were also burnt, though the shelter said they weren't sure if it was due to sun exposure, lack of water and car, or both.

If you would like to donate to the shelter you can head to the Town of Branford's website or you can mail them at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter 749 East Main St in Branford CT 06405.

The shelter asks if he looks familiar to anyone or knows who owns Justice to call them at 203-315-4125.

If you or anyone you know happens to see an animal out in the elements for extended periods of time without food, water,r or shelter, you can also call the shelter to help get the animal to safety.

