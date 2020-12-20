People rescued from large fire at Vernon apartment complex

Several people were trapped in a burning building, police and fire officials said.

VERNON, Conn. — Several people were rescued from a large fire at an apartment building in the Rockville Section of Vernon, Sunday.

The Vernon Fire Department responded to the building at 26 Union Street at around 10:45 a.m. The building is across the street from Rockville General Hospital.

Several people were "hanging from windows" when firefighters first arrived, fire officials said.

Vernon Police Fire EMS on scene of large fire at 26 Union Street. Several people were trapped. Several rescued by Vernon Fire. Media stage on Village St near hospital. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) December 20, 2020

Seven adults were taken across the street to Rockville General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No children were treated at the hospital, fire officials said in a mid-day news conference.

The fire department was first alerted by an automatic fire alarm.

FOX61 Lauren Zenzie was at the scene and spoke to Vernon Police Lt. Meier, who said that several people were rescued on ladders from the upper part of the building. Victims were transported to the Rockville Hospital. At least 15 people have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those who are displaced.

Fire departments from Bolton, South Windsor, Tolland and Ellington were called in to help fight the fire and cover any additional firefighting needs in the town.

Officials say the building has suffered significant damage, and crews will take several hours to clean up.