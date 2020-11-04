Brent's Got Your Back: 'International Finance Corporation'

The company is supposedly offering stimulus money.

Q. Susan Mcbride. "I’ve been back and forth with a friend on Messenger regarding money that may be available to needy people during this crisis... I really don’t like having people exploited this way, especially during such a frightening time in our history. "

A. Susan's message is about an online offer from "International Finance Corporation," offering 150-thousand dollars to anybody who needs it, provided you pay 1500 dollars upfront for "insurance." Susan, you're right. This is a scam. Tell your friend not to fall for it. I don't even need to check with an expert. Nobody's giving away 150k in stimulus money, the upfront 1500 dollar payment is a dead giveaway, and take a look at the garbled language in the offer: