Brent's Got Your Back: 'International Finance Corporation'

Q. Susan Mcbride. "I’ve been back and forth with a friend on Messenger regarding money that may be available to needy people during this crisis... I really don’t like having people exploited this way, especially during such a frightening time in our history. "
A. Susan's message is about an online offer from "International Finance Corporation," offering 150-thousand dollars to anybody who needs it, provided you pay 1500 dollars upfront for "insurance." Susan, you're right. This is a scam. Tell your friend not to fall for it. I don't even need to check with an expert. Nobody's giving away 150k in stimulus money, the upfront 1500 dollar payment is a dead giveaway, and take a look at the garbled language in the offer:
"The International Finance Corporation have set this up working of foster global monetary secure financial stability sustainable economic growth develop more opportunities for the people and to reduce around the world."
