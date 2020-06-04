Brent's got your Back

Q. Lauren Guevan "My co-workers have been receiving these. Are they real?
A. Lauren's question refers to an email being circulated encouraging people who need to file an umployment claim to click a link to an alternative claim processing center. We've actually received a number of questions about this email. The link included in the email is filectui.com. Surprisingly, this does appear to "real." Even though it uses the extension ".com" rather than ".gov." It can be found as a link on the CT Department of Labor home page.