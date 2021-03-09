Family of Sgt. Brian Mohl releases statement

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Sgt. Brian Mohl released a statement thanking law enforcement agencies and the public for the outpouring of love and support.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran with the Connecticut State Police, died after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury early Thursday morning. He was the 25th line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

Mohl, who entered the State Police Training Academy in 1994, was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.

We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The loss we have suffered is immeasurable. Brian was an incredible person. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough.

Brian loved being a State Trooper. He proudly served with the Connecticut State Police for over 26 years and those that worked with him said he always had a way of making you feel as though you were part of the team and that he truly cared about them.

Even though Brian was committed to his work he always found a way to put his family life first. He never lost sight of that. If he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with us. Brian’s love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor and warmth.

Seeing the outpouring of prayers and support from the Connecticut State Police, the New York State Police, the law enforcement community and the community as a whole has deeply touched our hearts. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion.

We will have no further statements and will not be granting media interviews. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.