Person injured in shooting near Bridge Street in Willimantic, police investigating

WINDHAM, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the area of Pleasant and Bridge Street.
According to a release, officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. after a witness reported the shooting and said both the suspect and victim had left the scene.
The victim, suffering a single gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital soon after, police said.
Police made contact with them and report their injuries are non-life-threatening.
According to officials, this was an isolated incident, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Police have identified a suspect, but they have not yet been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tatro at Willimantic Police Headquarters.