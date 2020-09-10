Person injured in shooting near Bridge Street in Willimantic, police investigating

According to officials, this was an isolated incident. Police have identified a suspect, but they have not yet been arrested at this time.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the area of Pleasant and Bridge Street.

According to a release, officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. after a witness reported the shooting and said both the suspect and victim had left the scene.

The victim, suffering a single gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital soon after, police said.

Police made contact with them and report their injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to officials, this was an isolated incident, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Police have identified a suspect, but they have not yet been arrested at this time.