Bridgeport Amphitheater to be called "Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater"

The venue is slated to open on May 15th, starting with graduations.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The new amphitheater coming to Bridgeport is still under construction, but it is one step closer to being ready for this summer, with a brand new name. Hartford Healthcare announced Tuesday it will be the naming rights sponsor, and the theater has been renamed the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. The venue is slated to open on May 15th, starting with graduations.

"In a short period of time, we're going to see concerts, graduations, health expos, community festivals, and people coming back together in our community safely, right here," said Jeffrey Flaks, CEO and President of Hartford Healthcare.

A crucial part of being able to do those things again, is getting people vaccinated. Hartford Healthcare and Live Nation are teaming up to do so at two already existing venues, the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford and the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, starting in March.

"It's especially important to us because our business is essentially closed," said Jimmy Koplik, president of Live Nation CT and Upstate NY.



Bringing concerts back in time for the amphitheater's opening is the goal, but it will depend on the governor's orders.

Bridgeport officials are staying positive and looking forward to what it will mean for the city.

"People from Bridgeport and the region of Bridgeport will be working in this place and earning their daily bread," said Pastor Carl McCluster, of Shiloh Baptist Church.