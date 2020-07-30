Bridgeport announces the opening of five splash pads

The splash pads will be open from 10 am to 6pm starting July 30.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Mayor Joe Ganim announced on Wednesday there will be five new splash pads open to the public across the city.

The City of Bridgeport has worked with the Health Department to partially reopen the pads to keep residents cool during this hot summer.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We’ve been pushing to reopen at least one splash pad location at each end of the City. Along with the distribution of water bottles to pedestrians and our homeless population, these efforts will provide residents the opportunity to cool off, stay hydrated, remain vigilant against the spread of COVID, and have a little fun with the kids.”

The splash pads will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM starting July 30. The CDC recommends COVID-19 safety protocol and state guidelines must be followed. There will be also on-site staff and signs to help enforce the rules.

The five parks are:

Beardsley Park Splash Pad 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)

Newfield-Jessup Park Splash Pad 104 Eagle Street (East End)

Puglio Park Splash Pad 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)

Seaside Park Splash Pad West Beach, 1 Barnum Dyke (South End)

Went Field Splash Pad 401 Hanover Street (West Side)