Bridgeport PD: Ansonia man shot in car, dies at hospital

Police said the man was found shot in a vehicle on Rennel Court and later died Tuesday morning.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting Monday night that turned fatal.

Police said they were called to the area of Gregory Street and Rennel Court on the report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a group of people surrounding a vehicle parked on Rennell Court with an unresponsible man in the driver's seat.

The man police identified as a 27-year-old from Ansonia was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with critical injuries. He later passed away Tuesday morning.

Police said they are working on several leads.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

