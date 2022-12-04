Bridgeport BOE Makes Eid-ul-Fitr a School Holiday

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — While there are many religious holidays, like Christmas, observed by schools, others like Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated worldwide, isn't often acknowledged by schools in the state.

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Parents spoke with FOX61 and said it's vital that this changes.

"Muslims would like to feel that their holy days are honored in the same way Jewish and Christian holy days are," explained Colleen Keyes, Muslim Coalition of Connecticut.

Bridgeport is the latest district in the state to make Eid-al-Fitr a school holiday, where all students, regardless of faith, will have the day off. That will begin at the start of the 2023-2024 year.

This news is traveling throughout the state, and Muslim advocates are excited and explained that this is a historic achievement.

"We recognize others that's making our country great and stronger. The diversity leaves a good impact and a good influence for the Muslim students and others," explained Imam Ashraf Ibrahim with the Waterbury Islamic Cultural Center.

Ibrahmin sentiments on the progression are the same for many others across the state. Bridgeport Islamic Community Center Facebook page is flooded with praise, including comments from current Bridgeport board members.

Farhan Memon with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-CT) said this moment is vital and shows progress being made for more diversity and equity in Connecticut schools.

"What students want most is a sense of belonging, and having Eid-al-Fitr recognized as a holiday for everyone sends a sign that they're no different than their classmates," explained Memon." We're done talking about tolerance; now these students see and are accepted for who they are."

