Bridgeport 6-year-old with severe burns released from hospital

Dominick, 6, was released Monday and got a "super special" ride back home from a state trooper, the family said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut child who has been recovering from severe burns was released from the hospital, his family announced on his GoFundMe campaign page Tuesday.

Dominick Krankall, 6, was released Monday and got a "super special" ride back home from a state trooper, the family said. He will have a visiting nurse as he continues with his recovery.

"Dominick is beyond happy to be with his family again," the family said on GoFundMe. "He is on the road to recovery but all the love, support, and prayers from all of you has put a major part into this."

The Bridgeport family raised over $540,000 in donations on GoFundMe, and they called for an end to bullying.

The child suffered third-degree burns to his face and legs in April after his family said he was burned from gasoline lit on fire.

Multiple kids were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects without supervision on Louisiana Avenue, a police report said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.