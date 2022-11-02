Bridgeport Catholic schools keep mask mandate 'under protest' amid tussle with the state

The superintendent is concerned that any extension of the school mask mandate gives the state too much control over Catholic schools.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport is locked in a contentious back and forth with the state over when the mask mandate for schools should come to an end.

Superintendent Dr. Steven Cheeseman is concerned that any extension of the school mask mandate gives the state too much control over Catholic schools. He’s advocating that districts make their own decisions.

The House passed a vote to extend nearly a dozen of the governor's COVID executive orders Thursday, and if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, those executive orders, including the mask mandate for schools, would expire on Feb. 28 instead of its initial expiration of Feb. 15.

While a political battle brews under the gold dome, a separate battle rages in Connecticut communities.

“I can’t breathe in them and they make me feel very dizzy,” said a child from the Hartford Catholic archdiocese, who attended the parent choice rally in Bridgeport.

About two dozen Catholic parents in Bridgeport showed up holding signs and holding hands, praying for parent choice.

“I think the bear has been poked. All the mama and papa bears are coming out and this is enough. Enough is enough,” remarked Nicole Culhane, a Catholic school parent.

They rallied in support of Cheeseman, the Superintendent for the Diocese of Bridgeport who oversees their 31 Catholic schools.

“He has been a strong advocate for parent rights,” said Culhane.

Cheeseman sent a letter to parents on Feb. 7, informing them masks would be optional starting Feb. 14. Two days later, rescinding the policy, “under protest” as it would violate pending legislation.

“They may have been a little quick on the draw,” remarked State Rep. Steve Stafstorm, a Democrat who represents Bridgeport. Stafstrom was among the 86 lawmakers who voted to extend the emergency order that would leave masks on until Feb 28.

His kids also attend Catholic school.

“I’m Catholic, proudly Catholic. I certainly believe in religious liberty. But I think that needs to be balanced against sound public health principles,” said Stafstrom.

The Bridgeport Diocese says the extension sets a “dangerous precedent” about the separation between church and state.

“In the Catholic Church you just try to always do your best for your children,” said Barbara Rudini, a Catholic school parent.

But Rep. Stafstorm said, “I don’t think religions are in the best place to dictate public health policy.”

The state Senate still has to vote Monday before anything becomes official. And unlike previous extensions of the state of emergency, this one strips the governor of his power to reinstate a mask mandate and instead gives the final decision to the Commission of Education in consultation with the Department of Public Health.

