PD: Bridgeport woman fleeing hit-and-run crashes into wall at train station

The woman, who had been speeding, is now in critical condition

A Bridgeport woman is in critical condition after police said she crashed into a wall while fleeing a hit-and-run scene.

The first crash happened at the intersection at State Street and Iranistan Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Aisha Burnett, 33, had rear-ended a car before fleeing the scene, according to police. There was no word on any injuries from that crash.

Moments later, Burnett arrived at the T-intersection at State Street and Water Street, and she continued straight without braking or turning, police said. She crashed straight into the wall at the train station. Police said Burnett had been speeding.

First responders arrived at the scene and Burnett had to be extricated from the car. She was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital for serious injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash.