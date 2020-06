There is a working fire Mt. Carmel FBH Church on Connecticut Ave.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Around 6:15 this morning, Bridgeport Fire Department to reports of smoke showing at 719 Connecticut Avenue, the location of Mount Carmel FBH Church.

Responding crews saw that there was a working fire.

The fire was contained to the first floor and basement, but there is smoke damage throughout.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.