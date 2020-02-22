Bridgeport Police Officer hit by car while on-duty

Suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — At 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a Bridgeport Police Officer reported that she was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street.

Officer Ovelize Elena was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening, minor injuries.

The police vehicle was traveling northbound on Park Avenue in route to assist another officer on a call.

As the Officer was approaching the intersection of Olive Street, a black Honda, traveling eastbound on Olive Street, failed to properly stop at the stop sign.

As it crossed the intersection, it was struck by the police car.

The operator of the Honda is identified as Luis Jymmy Perez, 18, who was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries and has been released.

The right, front passenger is identified as Jordi Cruz, 18, who was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries and has been released.

The left rear passenger is identified as Juan Guzman, 18, who was also transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries and has been released.

The right rear passenger is identified as John Apolonio, 19, who was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening serious injuries.

All occupants are rom Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Crash Recontructionist Officer Cynthia Dolyak is leading the investigation.