Bridgeport teen killed in Trumbull crash

Police said the 17-year-old was driving on Old Town Road when he struck a guardrail and a bridge abutment.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A single-car crash killed a Bridgeport teen this morning in Trumbull.

Officials said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Police had received several 911 calls reporting the crash in the area of Old Town Road near Quarry Road.

When first responders arrived, they treated the victim before he was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving west on Old Town Road before he collided with a guard rail and bridge abutment near White Plains Road (Route 127). The crash spanned the entire block of Old Town Road, according to officials.

Trumbull and Monroe police departments are investigating the crash. The teen has not been identified at this time. Police said he was the only one in the car.

The road had been closed for nearly seven hours before reopening.

