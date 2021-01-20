Bridgeport investigate fatal stabbing

Police said a person had been stabbed multiple times on Pennsylvania Avenue and later died at the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a stabbing that happened early this morning.

Police said they had received a call just before 2 a.m., reporting that a person had been stabbed following a fight.

When first responders arrived on the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue, they found a person had been stabbed multiple times.

They were taken to Bridgeport Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. They have not been identified at this time.

Police said one person has been detained.