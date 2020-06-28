Bridgeport spends over $500,000 responding to federal probe

The full scope of the investigation has not been made public.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The city of Bridgeport has spent more than $500,000 responding to another federal criminal investigation into City Hall including hiring private lawyers for officials including Mayor Joe Ganim.

That's according to a report by the Connecticut Post. The full scope of the investigation has not been made public.

City officials, federal prosecutors and the FBI have declined to comment about the months-long probe.