Crews respond to possible chemical leak involving FedEx truck in Bridgeport

A tarp was seen next to a Fed Ex tractor-trailer in the Allen Street parking lot

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a possible chemical leak involving a FedEx truck at a parking lot in Bridgeport.

FOX61's Lauren Zenzie on the scene reported seeing a tarp on the asphalt with some fire personnel and a police vehicle.

The incident happened at the Allen Street parking lot across the street from the Webster Bank Arena.

The tarp was by a FedEx truck with its back cargo doors opened.

This is a developing story.

