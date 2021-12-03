Crews respond to possible chemical leak involving FedEx truck in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a possible chemical leak involving a FedEx truck at a parking lot in Bridgeport.
FOX61's Lauren Zenzie on the scene reported seeing a tarp on the asphalt with some fire personnel and a police vehicle.
The incident happened at the Allen Street parking lot across the street from the Webster Bank Arena.
The tarp was by a FedEx truck with its back cargo doors opened.
This is a developing story.
