One person seriously injured in Bridgeport fire

Crews found the fire on the third floor.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One person was seriously injured in a fire Wednesday morning.

Officials said that emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 2353 Main St. around 8 a.m.

They found the fire on the third floor. One person was removed from the building and taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross will provide lodging for those affected, and the fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Division.

The status of the victim at this time is unknown.

