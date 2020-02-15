2 people pulled from 2-alarm fire in Bridgeport

The fire is reported on Williams Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials say firefighters rescued a woman and a child from a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to 715 William Street for the fire just before 1 p.m. Saturday and found fire on the second floor, extending up into the third floor.



A 2nd alarm was activated by the Bridgeport Fire Department for additional staffing.

Two occupants, a woman and a child, were removed and transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Other residents were displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say that only one working smoke alarm was found in the building, and that was on the first floor - below the level of the fire.