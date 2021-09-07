Bridgeport firefighter dies after rock climbing incident

Stephen Buda, a pump engineer, joined the department in August of 2013. Rock climbing was a favorite hobby, officials said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 18.*

A local firefighter who served the city of Bridgeport for eight years has died, officials reported.

Stephen Buda was a pump engineer with the Bridgeport Fire Department.

He died from injuries sustained during a rock climbing incident. It was his favorite hobby, according to the department.

"Stephen leaves behind a wife and two children," officials wrote. "We will all miss him very much."

Buda joined BFD in August of 2013.

Additional details have not yet been released.

We are all saddened to report the loss of #BFD Pump Engineer Stephen Buda. 🚒 🔥 🚨 😢 Stephen was hired as a... Posted by Bridgeport, CT Fire Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.