Bridgeport firefighter dies after rock climbing incident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 18.*
A local firefighter who served the city of Bridgeport for eight years has died, officials reported.
Stephen Buda was a pump engineer with the Bridgeport Fire Department.
He died from injuries sustained during a rock climbing incident. It was his favorite hobby, according to the department.
RELATED: 'He will be severely missed' | Fallen Burlington firefighter Colin McFadden laid to rest in Bristol
"Stephen leaves behind a wife and two children," officials wrote. "We will all miss him very much."
Buda joined BFD in August of 2013.
Additional details have not yet been released.
RELATED: Injured New Haven Fire Department Lt. Samod Rankins starts scholarship with all 50k raised for him
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.