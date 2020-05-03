Bridgeport firefighters challenged by two fires at the same time

No injuries reported

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — BRIDGEPORT- It was a busy midday for the Bridgeport Fire Department, as they tended to two fires simultaneously on opposite ends of the city, including in the south end, on Hansen Avenue.

Fire Chief Richard Thode said the occupants of the three family residence Avenue are fortunate that the fire did not occur during the overnight hours when everybody was sleeping.

“We heard a guy yelling call 911, call 911,” said Pat Lepore, a next door neighbor.

“The whole back of the house was fully involved,” said Chief Thode. “Back porches, back bedrooms on all three floors.”

“As soon as I turned the corner it’s like oh my god this is my house,” said Kevan Malcolm, the homeowner.

Just after 11 AM, the three family home went up in flames. So, a neighbor went running in. “And knocked on everyone’s doors and yelled to them to get the cars out of the parking lot,” said Lepore.

They weren’t completely successful in getting all of the cars off of the property. However, each of the 11 residents was out and accounted for.

“It’s an older three-story wood frame so the back porches are very dry,” said Chief Thode. “A lot of exposed wood and it has what’s called asphalt siding so that siding when it gets burning melts and creates more of its own heat.”

And the wind made it more dangerous

“The house on the far right side was catching on fire.,” said Chief Thode. “The two houses behind it had melted siding.”

“I’m glad nobody got hurt, but it’s it’s devastating seeing this,” said Malcolm, whose family has owned the home for 25 years. His brother and sister live in the home.

“We did have a report of a missing occupant early on in the fire,” Chief Thode said. “We’ve checked the building several times and the person, it appears, now is just not home.”

The residence is likely a total loss.

“Although it looks bad outside, it’s very heavily damaged inside,” Chief Thode said.

No preliminary manner and cause have been revealed, although one of the neighbors told FOX61 it look like the fire started on the first floor.