Bridgeport gang members indicted for involvement in drug trafficking, 6 murders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials announced Friday a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging a total of eight men involved in Bridgeport gangs.

The individuals are accused of conspiring to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, including drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder.

The superseding indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, charged an additional four men identified as:

Travon Jones, also known as “Budda,” 19

Tyrone Moore, also known as “Ty Ralph Lauren,” 19

Charles Anthony Bonilla, also known as “30 Cal” and “Ant,” 22

Harry Batchelor, also known as “Bookie,” 22

Bridgeport Police say back in January, the original indictment charged:

Keishawn Donald, 20

Trevon Wright, also known as “Tre,” 19

Kyran Dangerfield, 24,

Eric Hayes, also known as “Heavyweight Champ,” 24

According to a release, the eight defendants are members or associates of the “East End gang,” based in the East End of Bridgeport.

They allegedly distributed illegal drugs, used and shared firearms; committed murder and other acts of violence against rival gang members and other individuals.

Officials say the members used social media to celebrate criminal activity and scare potential witnesses from coming forward.

The indictment includes the following activity allegedly committed by the defendants.

January 30, 2018 -- Donald shot and killed Eric Heard, a.k.a. “Fetti,” a member and associate of the GHB/Hotz gang;

March 5, 2019 -- Hayes shot and killed Jerrell Gatewood;

July 4, 2019 -- Bonilla shot and killed Richard McDonald, a member and associate of the GHB/Hotz gang;

July 12, 2019 -- Jones and Moore shot and killed Shawn Warren, also known as “Kujoe,” a member and associate of the O.N.E. gang;

September 15, 2019 -- Wright shot and attempted to kill Marquis Isreal, a.k.a. “Garf” or “Gbaby,” a member and associate of the O.N.E. gang;

October 17, 2019 -- Jones shot and attempted to kill Joshua Gilbert, a member and associate of the O.N.E. gang;

December 8, 2019 -- Wright shot and attempted to kill Arvan Smith, a.k.a. “Arv Barkley,” an associate of the O.N.E. gang;

On January 26, 2020, Wright shot and killed Myreke Kenion and shot and attempted to kill D’Andre Brown, both members and associates of the GHB/Hotz gang;

June 25, 2020 -- Dangerfield and “JW,” an East End associate who is now deceased, and another individual, shot and killed Tyler Ballew, a member and associate of the O.N.E. gang;

The maximum term of imprisonment for Donald, Wright, Dangerfield, Hayes, Jones, Moore and Bonilla would be life. However, Batchelor could face 20 years.

According to U.S. Attorney Boyle, 24 members of the East End, O.N.E. and GHB/Hotz gangs have been charged with federal offenses over the past year.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

