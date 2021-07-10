Bridgeport grocery store manager arrested for selling drugs

Cocaine, synthetic cannabis, and illegal fireworks were uncovered in the store during an investigation for selling alcohol to minors

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police arrested a grocery store manager after finding over 3 pounds of cocaine, illegal fireworks and synthetic cannabis in the store off of park avenue.

Michael Vegas, the manager of M & S Grocery and Deli, was arrested during a spot check after being suspected of selling alcohol to minors.

After seeing a minor buy alcohol, a state liquor control agent and members of the Bridgeport Police Tactical Narcotic team investigated the store. They found cocaine, illegal fireworks, and synthetic cannabis.

Vegas was arrested and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department. He was charged with operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of explosives, possession and intent to sell narcotics, and possession and intent to sell over half an ounce of cocaine. He was also cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

His bond is set at $250 thousand.

