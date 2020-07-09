Bridgeport PD: Minivan hits man crossing intersection, flees from scene

The victim is currently in critical condition, according to police

A Bridgeport man is in critical condition after he was struck by a van, police said.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Sunday, police and fire crews were called to the area of Noble Avenue and Putnam Street on the report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

According to witnesses, police said the driver of a red minivan was driving southbound on Noble Avenue when he passed through the intersection with Putnam Street. Bridgeport resident 46-year-old Cornel Simpson was crossing the intersection when he was reportedly struck by the van.

Witnesses stated to police that Simpson had been thrown to the northbound lane by the van, and the driver fled southbound on Noble Avenue after the crash.

Police said Simpson was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital. Simpson sustained serious life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition, according to police.