Bridgeport man shot and killed after verbal fight

This is the city's third homicide of the year

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting that killed a city resident Friday morning.

Police said they were called just after 9 a.m. by 57-year-old Philip Ingram who said he and another person got into a verbal argument around Arctic and Jane Streets. During the argument, the other person reportedly took out a gun. and began following Ingram.

While police were en route to the scene, they were notified via ShotSpotter that shots were fired near the 800th block of Kossuth Street.

When police arrived, they saw Ingram critically injured in the street. He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital and was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.