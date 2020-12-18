Bridgeport juvenile detention officer charged after illegally collecting Workers’ Compensation benefits

A doctor placed Gregory Brunson on Temporary Total Disability after an injury while restraining a detainee. However, he continued coaching football, officials said.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — An East Haven man is facing charges following accusations that he illegally collected Workers’ Compensation.

35-year-old Gregory Brunson was a juvenile detention officer assigned to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center when he claimed to have injured his back while attempting to restrain a detainee, officials said.

According to a release, a doctor placed Brunson on Temporary Total Disability (TTD) meaning he was considered to have zero work capacity and could not earn any outside wages without reporting it.

Officials say he received $12,459.25 in TTD benefits and $1284.31 in medical costs from August 24, 2019 to December 29, 2019.

However, Brunson was said to have been coaching a local youth football team that traveled to Florida for a playoff game during that time.

He didn't disclose that information, according to the state's Division of Criminal Justice.

Officials said Brunson was seen on multiple occasions both in Connecticut and Florida engaging in physical activities that could not be performed under his TTD status.

Brunson was charged with one count of Fraudulent Claim or Receipt of Benefits and one count of Larceny in The First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is due in court again on December 29.