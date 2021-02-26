Bridgeport landlord allegedly watched tenant, her children through hole in bathroom wall: police

During an investigation, police located a hidden room behind a vent in the victim's bathroom.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police say a 71-year-old landlord was arrested Friday after he was accused of performing lewd acts.

According to a release, the incidents with Manual Morales took place in January of this year.

A tenant reported to police that her landlord, Morales, allegedly performed the lewd acts numerous times while watching her and her children through an opening in their bathroom wall.

During an investigation, police located a hidden room behind a vent in the victim's bathroom.

Morales admitted to watching them in that room.