Bridgeport man arrested in June homicide

He will face charges for the June 30th shooting death of John Patrick

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man last month.

Police said Giovanni Ramos, 21, of Bridgeport surrendered himself to Detective Cintron to face charges for the June 30th shooting death of John Patrick.

Ramos was charged with with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Use of a Firearm in an A, B, or C Felony. His is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said in June 30, they responded to a Howard Avenue apartment on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive Patrick in a bedroom located inside the second-floor apartment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene and contacted the Detective Bureau Homicide Squad to investigate.

