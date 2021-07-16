Bridgeport man charged for assaulting pregnant woman, threatening residents with gun at Shelton home

Police said they saw the man in a physical fight with a woman at the residence before he fled the scene. He returned with a gun and threatened people.

SHELTON, Conn. — An 18-year-old will face a judge Friday after a violent incident with a pregnant woman last night led to his arrest.

Shelton police responded to a Kneen Street home around 7 p.m. on a report of a physical fight.

When they arrived, officers encountered a man in an active physical fight with a woman at the home, officials said.

The man was later identified as 18-year-old Movado Bromley of Bridgeport. Officials said he ran from the scene after they arrived and they were unable to find him.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers again responded to the home after Bromley returned to the scene with a firearm, police said.

According to reports, Bromley was threatening individuals at the home.

Bromley was arrested and officers located the gun in the area witnesses had said they saw him throw something.

Police said the victim declined medical treatment.

***PRESS RELEASE*** By: Detective Christopher Nugent July 16, 2021 Man Arrested with Firearm after... Posted by Shelton CT Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Bromley was charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Assault 3rd on a pregnant woman

(3) counts of Risk of Injury of a Minor

Threatening 1st degree

Interfering with Police

Reckless Endangerment 1st degree

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Violation of a Large capacity magazine

He is being held on $250,000 bond and will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court sometime Friday.

