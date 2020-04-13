Bridgeport man critically injured in crash

The van had crossed over the lane and struck the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory.

A 24-year-old Bridgeport man is in critical condition after a single-car crash overnight.

Police said just after 2 a.m., they responded to a serious crash on Barnum Avenue between Helen Street and Central Avenue.

The crash involved only one car, a Chrysler Pacifica van, and there were no other passengers.

According to police, the van was heading eastbound on Barnum Avenue when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory. The van then came to a stop, heavily damaged in the front.

The fire department was called to the scene and helped extricate the man from the van. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.