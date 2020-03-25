Bridgeport man critically injured in motorcycle crash

Hit a car in an intersection

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called at 5:33 pm to a serious crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street.

Ricardo Ruiz, 26, was traveling north on East Main Street on a blue and white 2013 Yamaha “enduro” style motorcycle according to police. As he approached the intersection a Bridgeport man, operating a red 2006 Nissan Altima, was travelling east on Stillman Street. As the Nissan Altima traveled across East Main Street, the car and motorcycle collided. The Nissan came to a stop on Stillman Street just east of its intersection with East Main Street.

Ruiz was thrown from the bike and and landed on the street at the northeast corner of East Main Street and Stillman Street. The motorcycle was located on Stillman Street, just a few feet east of the intersection.

Ruiz was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The operator of the Nissan Altima was not injured and is cooperating with police.