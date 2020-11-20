Bridgeport man identified as victim in Burritt Avenue homicide, Stratford police investigating

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Martinez, of Bridgeport.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital Wednesday and later died from his inquires.

According to officials, witnesses at the hospital notified police that the shooting occurred on Burritt Avenue in Stratford.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Martinez, of Bridgeport.

No further information is available at the time, as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Officials say investigators are speaking with persons of interest.