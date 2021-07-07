Bridgeport man in critical condition after being struck by SUV that fled the scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left a victim in critical condition.
According to a release, the pedestrian identified as William Rodriguez Cruz (60) of Bridgeport, was crossing East Main Street when a speeding SUV struck him.
Officials say the vehicle then continued on East Main Street, evading the crash.
Cruz was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life threatening internal injuries. He remains in critical condition, according to Bridgeport PD.
The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bridgeport police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
RELATED: 2 killed in Manchester crash
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.