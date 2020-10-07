21-year-old Bridgeport man killed in shooting at P.T. Barnum apartments, police investigating

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Teon Kelly. Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

Officers responded to PT Barnum apartments just before 2 a.m. after Shot Spotter activation indicated gunfire near building 4.

According to officials, police were met by a large crowd before finding a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Teon Kelly, of Bridgeport.

Kelly was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as the ambulance arrived.

This incident is Bridgeport's 10th homicide this year.

Police say despite it appearing that dozens of people were present at the time of the shooting, no one would cooperate when they attempted to identify witnesses.

Detectives are reviewing video evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Teon Kelly is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).