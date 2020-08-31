Bridgeport man killed Sunday

Victim was shot in the head

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police said a man was shot to death Sunday.

Police were called to the area of Iranistan Avenue and Hanover Street for the report of a person down.

They found a 24 year old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.