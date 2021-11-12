Officer facing larceny, tampering with evidence charges resigns from Bridgeport PD

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport officer has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, police officials announced Friday.
Christopher Martin, a 21-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department, is charged with 2nd-degree larceny and tampering with evidence. A $10,000 bond was also issued, according to a release.
Martin resigned his duties as a BPD officer prior to being suspended without pay and participating in an immediate due process hearing, according to Chief Rebeca Garcia.
"The Bridgeport Police Department took immediate action by arresting him upon becoming aware of his actions," Garcia said in a statement.
The chief added that BPD will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity.
Additional details of the case were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
