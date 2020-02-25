Bridgeport officers save driver from burning vehicle

Multiple officers pushed the car back onto its wheels to get the driver out

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman was taken to the hospital after police pulled her from a burning vehicle early this morning.

According to police, Officer Kathleen Ramirez was first on the scene of a single-car crash on Chopsey Hill Road just after 4:15 a.m.

When she arrived, she saw the car flipped onto its driver side, and on fire. The driver was still inside.

Officer Ramirez attempted to get the driver out through the passenger side window, but the driver could not reach her hand.

Sergeant DeBarros also arrived on scene, attempting to get the driver out by breaking the front window. While the fire department and medical personnel were on their way to the scene, multiple officers and sergeants had arrived. Working as a team, police said they were able to push the car back onto its wheels which were on fire.

They were able to pull the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital. Details on the extent of any injuries are not known at this time.