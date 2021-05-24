Bridgeport parks to open for the season on Saturday

Mayor Joe Ganim made the announcement Monday, as many people look to head outdoors with warmer weather approaching.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Public parks in the City of Bridgeport will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 29.

Mayor Joe Ganim made the announcement Monday as many people look to head outdoors with warmer weather approaching.

Seaside Park and Beardsley Park will be open to residents and visitors on Memorial Day weekend with a park sticker or day pass.

Starting on June 19, the city's splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the splash pad locations:

Newfield-Jessup Park Splash Pad - 104 Eagle Street (East End)

Puglio Park Splash Pad - 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)

Went Field Splash Pad - 401 Hanover Street (West Side)

Alice Street Splash Pad - 1 Alice Street (North End)

Curiale School Splash Pad - 189 Wood Avenue (West Side)

Columbus School Splash Pad - 275 George Street (The Hollow)

Ellsworth Park - 58 Ellsworth Street (Black Rock)

Johnson Oak Park - 55 Hewitt Street (East End)

Luis Munoz Marin School Splash Pad - 475 Helen Street (East Side)

Nob Hill - 115 Virginia Avenue (Upper East Side)

Park City Magnet School Splash Pad - 1526 Chopsey Hill (Reservoir/Whiskey Hill)

Success Splash Pad - 303 Grandfield Avenue (Boston Avenue/Mill Hill)

Washington Park Splash Pad - 475 East Washington Avenue (East Side)

Fishing during the day and night will also be permitted along the city’s waterfronts and piers with a valid fishing permit.

Starting on July 3 through Labor Day weekend, Pleasure Beach will be open until 6 p.m.

Officials say Water Taxi Service will be available 7-days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available streetside on Seaview Avenue.

Here are the details of available park passes for purchase:

Annual Passes

Annual Parking Sticker (Resident Permit) -- Vehicle Registered in Bridgeport: $15

Annual Parking Sticker (Non-Resident CT Permit) -- Vehicle Registered in CT: $130

Annual Parking Sticker (Special Permit) -- Vehicle Registered in CT with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20

Annual Parking Sticker (Out of State Permit) -- Vehicle Registered Out-of-State with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20

Day Passes Available to CT Residents:

Seaside Park, CT Registration: $30 Weekdays / $40 Weekends & Holidays

Beardsley Park, CT Registration: $25

Day Passes Available to Out-of-State Residents

Limited to 20% Capacity

Seaside Park, Out of State Registration: $50 Weekdays/$60 Weekends & Holidays

Beardsley Park, Out of State Registration: $30

Park stickers available for purchase at the following locations:

Checkpoint booths at the Seaside Park Arches, West Beach and Beardsley Park; daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Department, 7 Quarry Road, Trumbull; M-F 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

