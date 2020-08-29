x
Bridgeport PD investigating reports of stabbing, shots fired

Police are on scene at St Vincent’s Medical Center investigating early Saturday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police are on scene at St Vincent’s Medical Center investigating early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to preliminary reports of a stabbing victim and shots fired in the area.

This is a developing story.