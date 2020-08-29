Bridgeport PD investigating reports of stabbing, shots fired
Police are on scene at St Vincent’s Medical Center investigating early Saturday morning.
Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police are on scene at St Vincent’s Medical Center investigating early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to preliminary reports of a stabbing victim and shots fired in the area.
This is a developing story.
BPD on scene at St Vincent’s Medical Center investigating a preliminary report of a stab wound victim. In addition, preliminary report of shots fired in the area. Again BPD on scene. NFI. pic.twitter.com/YN6DGRIUeP