Bridgeport Police looking for suspect who attacked woman at gunpoint

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials are looking for a man who attacked a woman on Jewett Avenue Thursday
Police made a post on Facebook saying they are looking for a black male, possibly in his early 20's, with a thin build.
He was seen on a home surveillance camera walking on Ruth Street to the area of Madison Avenue between 9 and 10 a.m.
Police say the suspect forced the woman into her home at gunpoint and made her lie on the floor. He fled after her kids walked in the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Department tips at: 203-576-TIPS.
