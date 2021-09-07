Bridgeport Police looking for suspect who attacked woman at gunpoint

Police say the suspect is a black male, possibly in his early 20's, with a thin build seen on security video

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials are looking for a man who attacked a woman on Jewett Avenue Thursday

Police made a post on Facebook saying they are looking for a black male, possibly in his early 20's, with a thin build.

He was seen on a home surveillance camera walking on Ruth Street to the area of Madison Avenue between 9 and 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect forced the woman into her home at gunpoint and made her lie on the floor. He fled after her kids walked in the house.

PUBLIC HELP NEEDED FOR ID Yesterday @ 11am the person shown in pic & video allegedly attacked a woman @ Jewett Avenue. ... Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Friday, July 9, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Department tips at: 203-576-TIPS.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.