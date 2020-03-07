Bridgeport man charged in 1993 cold case murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police announced they made an arrest Thursday night in a 1993 cold case murder.
Theodore “Teddy” Edwards was a 77-year-old janitor that worked the overnight hours at the Duchess Restaurant on Boston Avenue.
According to a release, evidence shows that a group of four people devised a plan to rob the manager of the restaurant after closing time.
To carry out their plan on December 5, 1993, one hid in the bathroom with a gun, police said.
After nearly 27 years, that man was identified as 44-year-old Danarius Dukes, of Bridgeport.
Police continued saying, Dukes emerged once all patrons left the restaurant.
"Instead of finding the manager, he found Teddy. Dukes shot Teddy twice, once in the head and once in the chest," officials said in a release.
Edwards' body was discovered by a delivery man shortly after 5 a.m. the next morning.
Dukes has been charged with Murder and Felony Murder.
He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. An additional arrest is expected.
Bridgeport PD said: Dukes' arrest is the result of the determined efforts of several generations of investigators. Most recently, it is the outstanding work of our State’s Attorney, Joseph Corradino, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Applegate, along with Assistant United States Attorney Rahul Kale that made this arrest possible.