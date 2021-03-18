Bridgeport PD seize two guns, large amount of drugs during search

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A large amount of drugs and a couple guns were seized in a search last week, police say.
The Bridgeport PD Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant on March 10 for Manolo Ortiz-Granell.
Officials say they had evidence of Ortiz-Granell selling cocaine and heroin from a Roselle Street home. During the search, officers located a .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm, drug packaging materials, cutting agents, cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, hydraulic cocaine press, and over $45,000.
According to a release, Ortiz-Granell was in possession of 1060.8 grams of cocaine, just above a kilogram.
Police say during the investigation, he implicated Cristina Pineda and gave them a James Street address.
Officers also search the second residence, which resulted in the seizure of another gun, a hydraulic cocaine press and drug proceeds.
Manolo Ortiz-Granell' bond was set at $250,000 and was charged with:
- Possession of Narcotics With Intent To Sell
- Possession of Narcotics With Intent To Sell Within 1500’ of a Day Care
- Operating a Drug Factory
- Illegal, sale, delivery or Transfer of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of Ammunition
Cristina Pineda's bond was set at $150,000 and was charged with:
- Possession of Narcotics With Intent To Sell
- Possession of Narcotics With Intent To Sell Within 1500’ of a Day Care
- Operating a Drug Factory
- Illegal, sale, delivery, or Transfer of a Firearm
