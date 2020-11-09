Bridgeport's Acting Personnel Director resigns following fraud charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — City officials announced Friday they were notified that Acting Personnel Director, David Dunn has resigned from his position.
The news comes a day after Dunn and Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez appeared in court on several charges for allegedly rigged the 2018 police chief exam.
According to a release, administration officials are assessing the personnel matters to make prompt and appropriate leadership changes.
Perez resigned from his position as Chief of Police Thursday afternoon.
Later Thursday evening, Assistant Chief Rebeca Garcia was sworn in by Mayor Ganim as Acting Chief of BPD.
"Since her promotion to Assistant Chief in December 2019, Garcia has taken on an inordinate amount of responsibilities and has been a key decision-maker on behalf of the department," officials wrote. "Garcia’s experience in various divisions, as well as overseeing Internal Affairs and the Training Academy have proven to be instrumental in her ability to do an exceptional job and holding all members of the department accountable while serving in the best interest of the public."
Perez and Dunn are accused of conspiring to ensure he was ranked as one of the top three candidates and could therefore be awarded a five-year contract to serve as chief, while the department conducted an independent search process.
Their charges are as follows:
Perez
- One count of wire fraud
- One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud
- Two counts of false statements to federal investigators
Dunn
- One count of wire fraud
- One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud
- One count of false statements to federal investigators
The wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the false statement charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Protesters rallies outside of BPD Thursday after Perez's arrest.