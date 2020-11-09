Bridgeport's Acting Personnel Director resigns following fraud charges

The news comes a day after David Dunn and former BPD Chief Armando Perez appeared in court on several charges for allegedly rigged the 2018 police chief exam.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — City officials announced Friday they were notified that Acting Personnel Director, David Dunn has resigned from his position.

According to a release, administration officials are assessing the personnel matters to make prompt and appropriate leadership changes.

Perez resigned from his position as Chief of Police Thursday afternoon.

This morning we learned that Acting Civil Service Director and police chief willfully turned themselves into the U.S. Attorney’s office.



We are in the process of reviewing these charges. Effective today, Rebeca Garcia will lead our #Bridgeport Police Department as Acting Chief. pic.twitter.com/O04dcy9JuW — joeganim (@joeganim) September 10, 2020

Later Thursday evening, Assistant Chief Rebeca Garcia was sworn in by Mayor Ganim as Acting Chief of BPD.

"Since her promotion to Assistant Chief in December 2019, Garcia has taken on an inordinate amount of responsibilities and has been a key decision-maker on behalf of the department," officials wrote. "Garcia’s experience in various divisions, as well as overseeing Internal Affairs and the Training Academy have proven to be instrumental in her ability to do an exceptional job and holding all members of the department accountable while serving in the best interest of the public."

Perez and Dunn are accused of conspiring to ensure he was ranked as one of the top three candidates and could therefore be awarded a five-year contract to serve as chief, while the department conducted an independent search process.

Their charges are as follows:

Perez

One count of wire fraud

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Two counts of false statements to federal investigators

Dunn

One count of wire fraud

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

One count of false statements to federal investigators

The wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the false statement charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.